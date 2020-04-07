Insider Selling: Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Menderes Akdag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Menderes Akdag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of Petmed Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00.

Petmed Express stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 1,122,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,284. Petmed Express Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $570.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 60.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 101,794 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

