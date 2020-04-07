Insider Selling: Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Petmed Express stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. 1,122,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,284. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $570.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 109,790 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Petmed Express by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 101,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

