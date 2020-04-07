Insider Selling: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Sells 127,479 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16).

Shares of LON:PRU traded up GBX 42.01 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,063.01 ($13.98). 3,672,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,122.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,336.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20.

Get Prudential alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price (down from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.93 ($20.20).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.