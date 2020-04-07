Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 762 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $63,710.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 318,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,643,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $337,810.98.

On Monday, February 3rd, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $503,600.00.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. 1,416,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,715. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 201,133 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,106,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

