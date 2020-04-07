Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Inter Parfums worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 58,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

