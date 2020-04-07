Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lowered by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,104 shares of company stock worth $19,599,029. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. 322,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,268. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.