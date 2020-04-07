Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,575 ($20.72).

A number of brokerages have commented on ICP. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Sykes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 836 ($11.00) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($54,985.53). Also, insider Benoit Durteste bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £237,910 ($312,957.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,867 shares of company stock valued at $45,909,556.

ICP opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,275.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,479.68. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.