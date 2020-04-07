International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of International Bancshares worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,931.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 409,558 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 333,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 276,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. International Bancshares Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

