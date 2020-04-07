INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS: ICAGY):

4/2/2020 – INTL CONS AIRL/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – INTL CONS AIRL/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

3/27/2020 – INTL CONS AIRL/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – INTL CONS AIRL/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/12/2020 – INTL CONS AIRL/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

3/3/2020 – INTL CONS AIRL/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

