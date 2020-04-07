Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at Citigroup

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $312.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.53.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.91. 455,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average of $265.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

