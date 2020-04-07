Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,456 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the average daily volume of 396 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:DBA opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.