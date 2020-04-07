Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,609 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 4.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 105,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

