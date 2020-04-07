Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 7th (AVY, EXPD, FLIR, LECO, MCHP, PAG, RCI, RYAAY, RYCEY, SBFG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 7th:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison expects adjusted EPS of $6.90-$7.15 for the current year, up from the prior-year view of $6.45-$6.70, reflecting improved volume growth and continued productivity gains. The company will likely deliver strong top-line growth, margin expansion and earnings improvement backed by acquisitions, organic growth and growth in emerging markets. It will benefit from pricing actions, restructuring activities and execution of strategies. The Label and Graphic Materials (LGM) segment is well poised for profitable growth in 2020 driven by growth in emerging markets, volume improvement, focus on high-value categories led by specialty labels and productivity initiatives. However, negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, foregin currency-translation and rising restructuring costs are likely to dent the company's results.”

Get Avery Dennison Corp alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expeditors' primary revenue-generating segment, Airfreight Services, performed disappointingly in 2019 (revenues declined 10.5%) mainly due to slowdown in global trade following the U.S.-China trade war. This key unit is likely to have performed dismally in first-quarter 2020 as well due to low volumes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Detailed results will be available on May 5, 2020. Unfavorable pricing is also a major headwind to the company. High operating expenses further add to its woes. However, we are impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We are also encouraged by Expeditors’ sound balance sheet. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had no long-term debt. Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to these tailwinds.”

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Declining cost of thermal imaging technology has created opportunity to increase the adoption of thermal technology, thereby boosting its FLIR Systems’ growth prospects. To compete in the diverse industries in which the company caters to, the company continues to innovate new products, to capture larger market shares. It consistently pursues acquisitions and strategic investments to boost its core and non-core businesses.In the past year, it has outperformed the industry. However, FLIR Systems growth trajectory is likely to receive a hit due to the increased tariff on imports of steel and aluminum imposed by the U.S. administration. This is because the U.S. aerospace and defense industry relies heavily on imported aluminum. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Electric’s volumes in 2020 are likely to bear the brunt of slowdown in industrial production and weak automotive sector. The impact of coronavirus outbreak – lower order levels due to cautious customer spending, supply chain disruptions, impact of factory closures, is likely to get reflected in this year’s results. The estimates for the first quarter and fiscal have thus undergone negative revisions lately. In this backdrop, Lincoln Electric’s cost management actions, which include lower work hours, less overtime, suspension of new hiring and cutting down discretionary spending, will help sustain margins. The company is focused on innovative products and acquisitions, which is likely to drive growth. It also continues to invest in long-term strategy for automation in support of its 2020 strategy initiatives.”

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio driven by new product roll outs is likely to be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of its 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bodes well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s latest PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak in China is anticipated to weigh on revenues. Markedly, the company reduced its revenue guidance owing to impact from coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penske is anticipated to benefit from acquisitions or opening of dealerships in the U.S. and European markets. Penske's favorable brand mix with strong off-lease opportunities along with used vehicle expansion strategy positions it for long-term growth. Penske efforts to improve and enhance its digital capabilities are commendable. However, declining sales of new vehicles are hampering Penske’s top line. The coronavirus has crippled the auto industry, and will lead to decline in sales and production of the firm. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting profits of the company. Penske is also affected by economic and political conditions of markets it has expanded into. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications continues to benefit from Internet subscriber additions and shift of Internet users to higher-usage tiers. This is expected to drive Wireless and Cable segment revenues. Additionally, improved customer experience helps it reduce postpaid churn rate. The company’s investments in 5G spectrum and partnerships with leading real estate companies to support 5G infrastructure deployment may help it provide 5G service soon. This is likely to drive the top line. Additionally, the company’s focus on offering IoT-related solutions is a major growth driver. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, continued loss of Wireless prepaid and TV subscribers does not bode well. Moreover, intense competition in the wireless and cable TV industry is an overhang for the company.”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ryanair has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak as Italy, one of its main markets, has been affected significantly. Owing to the outbreak, shares of the company have declined 37.1% since the beginning of February. Due to the coronavirus-led reduced demand the company lowered its fiscal 2020 traffic forecast by 3 million to 151 million. Notably, Ryanair grounded majority of its flights effective Mar 24 and does not expect to operate any flight in April and May. Moreover, below-par performance of the Laudamotion unit is concerning. However, efforts to add shareholder value are a positive too. Ryanair returned more than €560 million to its shareholders through this investor-friendly measure in fiscal 2019. Ryanair’s efforts to expand its fleet size are encouraging as well. Moreover, its environment-friendly efforts are commendable.”

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.