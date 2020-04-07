Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (AGYS, ALIM, APY, ARCH, ATH, BDT, BERY, BKU, BLBD, BMCH)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $28.00.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $24.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.65. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $22.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.25 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $63.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $0.80 to $1.70. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was given a $95.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $160.00 to $120.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €10.75 ($12.50) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $78.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $229.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €225.00 ($261.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $2.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.75. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $147.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $10.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $13.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $30.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $44.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.50 to $7.75. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €97.00 ($112.79) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €87.00 ($101.16) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $70.00. UBS Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $73.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $46.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

