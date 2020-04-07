Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alumina (AWCMY)

Alumina (OTCMKTS: AWCMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Alumina was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Alumina was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Alumina was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Alumina was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Alumina was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Alumina was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2020 – Alumina was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.89. Alumina Limited has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.