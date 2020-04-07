Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vale (VALE)

Vale (NYSE: VALE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/30/2020 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

3/11/2020 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Vale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,775,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after buying an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vale by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,753,000 after buying an additional 4,324,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,618,000 after buying an additional 3,429,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,545,000 after buying an additional 1,961,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

