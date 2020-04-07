Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (ALV, EOAN, EVK, HLAN, HNP, HSNGY, HTLF, IBTX, ICLK, IMBBY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €232.00 ($269.77) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €118.00 ($137.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

