Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (FULT, GBX, GCO, GFED, GNL, GNLN, GNTY, GREZF, HAYPY, HBNC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

