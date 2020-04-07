Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Revolve Group (RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/17/2020 – Revolve Group is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/27/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NYSE RVLV opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $233,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,159 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

