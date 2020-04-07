Investors Buy High Volume of Discovery Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,142 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the average daily volume of 739 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,958,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 618,457 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

