Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,873 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the average volume of 496 call options.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,543,000 after buying an additional 9,838,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,771,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,760 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 8,694.5% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,078,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,072 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 2,060.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,764,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after buying an additional 2,393,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.