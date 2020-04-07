Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 660 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 725% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

