Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,303 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 536% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.