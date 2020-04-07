Investors Purchase Large Volume of Immunomedics Put Options (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,669 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 802 put options.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from to in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Immunomedics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.