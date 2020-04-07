Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,930. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 112.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

