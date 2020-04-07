IONChain (IONC) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $192,583.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.02575098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00203027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

