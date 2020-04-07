IOST Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. IOST has a total market cap of $42.58 million and $37.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, Cobinhood, Bitkub and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.20 or 0.04755552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037138 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003329 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Zebpay, WazirX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bithumb, ABCC, HitBTC, Bitrue, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, BitMax, DDEX, GOPAX, Binance, Cobinhood, BigONE, Koinex, BitMart, Kucoin, CoinZest, DigiFinex, Bitkub, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Ethfinex, IDAX, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

