IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.74 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $7.84 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02587703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054252 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

