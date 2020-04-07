IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. IQ Real Return ETF comprises about 14.4% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 85.43% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $42,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000.

CPI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. IQ Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

IQ Real Return ETF Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

