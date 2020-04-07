Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

