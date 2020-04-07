iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 283.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 11,844,613 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27.

