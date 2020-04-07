iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 5,542,604 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

