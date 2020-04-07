iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 3.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

FALN opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

