iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,484,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,857,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,325,000 after buying an additional 169,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,108,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 177,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after buying an additional 238,601 shares during the period.

HYG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,559,902. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

