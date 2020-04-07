iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

