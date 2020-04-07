iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 5.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,312,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.03. 1,840,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,845. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $110.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

