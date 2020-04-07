iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,001,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. 3,002,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,459,984. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

