iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,459,984. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.