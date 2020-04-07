iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Cut by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.