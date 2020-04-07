iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,417 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 130,590 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

