iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

