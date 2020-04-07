Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 288.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Itron worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

