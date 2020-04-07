J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

