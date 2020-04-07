James D. Dondero Buys 94,500 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero acquired 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,061,045.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,569.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 263,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,618. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $626.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

