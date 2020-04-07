Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 578.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $74,585,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after buying an additional 507,671 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,750,000 after buying an additional 268,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

