Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,972,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

