Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

