Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 253,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,622,000 after acquiring an additional 370,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,309,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 756,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYCB opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

