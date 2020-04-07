Jarvis+ Achieves Market Cap of $165,749.73 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $165,749.73 and $51,672.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.02585101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00202229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,336,321 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.