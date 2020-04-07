Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €23.80 Price Target

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €23.80 ($27.67) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

SGO has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.13 ($44.34).

SGO opened at €24.12 ($28.05) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.05. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

